Wigan dad Oliver is a bodybuilding inspiration after losing 13.5 stones

A Wigan dad, who feared for his health after chasing his young daughter through the park, has lost 13.5 stone in less than two years to become a bodybuilding inspiration.

Oliver Bainbridge. from Winstanley, has almost halved his body weight in 20 months after he had a health scare at a children’s playground.

The 25-year-old, who said he feared he would not make 30, has fought tooth and nail to come second in Pure Elite’s global transformation competition, strutting his stuff in front of hundreds of people.

The young entrepreneur, who has a four-year-old daughter called Grace, said that at one point he could not take his top off in front of anyone.

“It’s been a brilliant journey,” he said. “I decided to do something about my weight after I took my little girl Grace to the park one day.

“As I was running after her I went down on one knee - I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

After this, Oliver made a new year’s resolution to go to the gym. But it took the dad-of-one more than two weeks to step through the door.

“I thought everyone was laughing at me,” he said. “I literally started with 10 minutes of walking and 10 minutes on the bike to get myself going.

“From there I started doing a class in the morning and then going back in the evening.

“The pounds were just dropping off me.”

On top of his exercise regime, Oliver continued to run both of his businesses WV Detailing Studio and DA Car Care Products, full-time.

“I want to inspire people and show them that they can do it,” he said. “It was a complete lifestyle change, I cut out fizzy drinks and sweets ... oh and there was the takeaways.”

Oliver’s incredible commitment finally paid off when he made it to the finals of the bodybuilding transformation championships to compete against people from across the globe.

Surrounded by family and his girlfriend, Megan Riley 22, Oliver fought back tears as he was announced as the second out of his category.

“I just felt like crying the whole day,” he added. “I really have to thank my trainers at JD Gyms in Wigan Terry Bridge, David Brown, Ryan Melling and Paul Galvin for all the support they have given me.”