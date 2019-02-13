Wigan dad’s death still under HSE investigation

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a Wigan man who became trapped under a bus outside Chester Zoo.



Wayne Lannon, a father-of-three from Beech Hill, died in June 2017 whilst carrying out repairs to a double decker.

Other news: Date set for funeral of father-to-be Billy Livesley





Cheshire Police said the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that no criminal charges would be brought in connection with the death and that the matter had been passed to the coroner.

But there are still inquiries continuing and no inquest has yet taken place.

The 46-year-old was working for Higher Ince-based FE Finch Coaches, who had taken a school trip to the attraction.

Following an inquiry by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner last year, the company had its license revoked.

But it was changes to the business and owner Brian Finch’s failure to apply for a new licence which ultimately led to the revocation.

The Health and Safety Executive has since launched its own probe into Mr Lannon’s death, which has been ongoing for several months.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: ““HSE’s investigation into this incident is ongoing. We cannot comment further at this time.”