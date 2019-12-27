Wigan dad seriously injured after collision with car

A dad was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while celebrating both his birthday and Christmas with work colleagues.

James Blakeley has no recollection of how the collision happened in Hindley at around 7.30pm last Friday – his 29th birthday.

He had been on a Christmas night out with colleagues from a recycling firm in Ince and had left to get a taxi outside Tesco.

But a witness saw him being thrown into the air after being hit by a car on Market Street, and landing in bushes nearby.

James, who lives in Worsley Hall with his partner Melissa Tarbuck, two daughters and stepson, was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to multiple injuries.

His mother, Angela Blakeley, said: “He doesn’t remember anything. It took us two hours to find him because they took him to Salford. I didn’t know if he was dead.”

James suffered three broken bones in his leg and broken ribs. He has also chipped his shoulder blade and has bruised both of his lungs.

Miss Blakleley said: “He’s in so much pain and they can’t do anything for him.”

He had surgery to pin the fractures in his legs on Monday and had to spend Christmas in hospital. He now faces a long recovery that could take up to 12 months.

Tragically the collision happened on the same night that three pedestrians were hit by a car on Upholland Road, Billinge. Two elderly men died, while a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital in a serious condition, though her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Miss Blakeley, from Pemberton, said: “It’s completely ruined everything. I am so grateful that he’s alive, but I feel so sorry for the people who were knocked down on the same night and didn’t make it.”

The family is now trying to piece together what happened, with questions about why James was on Market Street and how the collision took place.

They are appealing for any witnesses to contact police to help with their inquiries.

Miss Blakeley also wanted to highlight the potential dangers of driving, describing cars as being “as deadly as a gun”.

“I want people to wake up and realise what they are doing,” she said.

It is understood that the driver of the car stopped at the scene and has spoken to the police.

Anyone with information about what happened to James is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.