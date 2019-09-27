Wigan dog Larry could be crowned a canine hero

A family pooch rescued from “doggy death row” is in line for national honours after proving a godsend to his new owners.

Ann-Louise Kehoe says that while she and her family saved cross-breed Larry from being put to sleep, he helped them in turn by proving a great house guard and helping them to get over the traumatic death of a previous pet.

And now an appeal is being made to animal lovers to vote for him to be in with a chance of being crowned Pet Hero of the Year.

Security experts safe.co.uk invited pet owners from Wigan to submit their pet that has gone above and beyond and done something extraordinary, to be in with the chance of winning the top prize of a smart indoor wi-fi camera.

From guard dogs to goldfish, the competition was open to any animal that has gone above and beyond to help their owners feel safe in their homes. Data by safe.co.uk reveal 72 per cent of people feel unsafe in their home with many having been burglary victims.

At home in Standish, Ann-Louise said: “You don’t mess with our Larry! He might have a bit of Jack Russell inside him which accounts for him being feisty, giddy but tough; he’s also very protective of me.

“There was an intruder in our back garden whom he chased off with his barking so he’s a good guard too.

“But we love him because after we saved him - it was only eight days before he was due to be put to sleep at Leigh Cats and Dogs Home that our son Ryan picked him six years ago - but he saved us. Our previous dog Molly - who looked quite similar to Larry - had cancer and she had to be put to sleep.

“It was a very traumatic period. Having Larry on the scene really helped us through all that.”

Ann-Louise lives with Ryan, 15, daughter Phoebe, 12, and fiance David Robinson.

A judging panel will pick the overall winner from a final shortlist of 10.