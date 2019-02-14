Wigan dog owner issues Alabama rot alert after her own pet dies from the disease

A Wigan woman has urged vigilance among dog owners after her own beloved pet died after contracting Alabama rot.

Sylvia Draper, from Atherton, had to put her dog Snoopy to sleep after he cut his paw on a walk and became infected with the illness.

Alabama rot is a deadly disease which damages dogs’ blood vessels, cutting off blood supply to areas of the skin and sometimes the internal organs. It causes sores and can lead to kidney failure. It is believed to be picked up in muddy areas, and can rot a dog’s flesh very quickly.

Three-year-old Akita Snoopy had been a “healthy, happy” animal, but became seriously ill very quickly.

Sylvia shared her heartbreaking story to help raise awareness of Alabama rot, and for dog owners to be aware of its telltale signs.

“I took him to the vets for a cut paw. He also had a small lesion on his leg I could not explain,” said Sylvia. “Within around four hours he had developed three more lesions. I went back to the vet the same day and sadly my very serious worry was not taken as seriously as I believe it could have been. It took a further two days until, after him progressively feeling unwell and then being sick, I was actually heard.”

A blood test showed normal kidney function levels in Snoopy. But after another bout of sickness and constant lack of appetite, Sylvia took Snoopy back to the vet. Another blood test showed elevated kidney levels, and he was admitted into a 24-hour vets’ surgery.

Tragically, he was put to sleep less than two days later, due to kidney failure and other complications.

Heartbroken Sylvia said: “All our hopes were snatched away, and our love for him left us the only kind thing to do. I have given permission for samples to be taken for confirmation and for study into this killer disease. I washed his feet after every walk weather muddy or not. There was absolutely nothing I could have done to avoid his death.

“I loved my dog and looked after him as well or even better than most dog owners. I’m sharing my loss in order to make people aware.”

Sylvia thinks Snoopy cut his paw while on a walk in Millers Lane, but she had also walked him near the Chanters recycling centre and through nearby fields.

She added: “Snoopy was always on a lead. I washed his feet after every walk. I’m 99 per cent certain he cut his paw down Millers Lane and subsequently contracted the Alabama rot. We went nowhere near any mud after this because his foot was bandaged.”