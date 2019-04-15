Wigan escape rooms set to open next month

Wigan's latest attraction, an "escape room" centre is set to open at the beginning of next month,

"Adrenaline Escape" a new venture by escape room enthusiasts, Stuart Barton and Daniel Brooks, is due to open in the former Specsavers site in The Galleries shopping centre on May 3.

Complete with a coffee shop named ‘Café@’, Adrenaline Escape will launch with two rooms, with a third in production, all of which have been designed by Stuart and Daniel themselves.

"Kidnapped" "Lab3436" and "Labyrinth" are therefore completely unique.

The pair have been working in conjunction with Wigan Council's business team.

Stuart said: “Daniel and I have completed more than 100 escape rooms, some in the UK and abroad.

“We know that the best escape rooms provide an immersive, totally engaging experience and to ensure our rooms are unique, we decided to create our own.

“We’ve been working round the clock to get everything in place and have engaged with community groups, including Leigh Hackspace, and other local businesses to help us get set up.

“The Galleries and the council have supported us to turn our dream into a reality and it’s fantastic that an opening date is now in sight.”

Adrenaline Escape will open in stages with the website going live last Friday, ready to take bookings and Café @ opening on Thursday April 25 for coffee and light snacks.

The escape rooms will then open for business on Friday, May 3.

Adrenaline Escape will be open seven days-a-week from 4pm to 10pm during the week and 10am to 10pm at the weekend.

The pair are also keen to engage with local businesses to offer corporate team building activities and can work with customers to accommodate parties and other special occasions.

Simon Tucker, centre manager said, “In addition to being a retail destination, we’re committed to developing a leisure offering at The Galleries to encourage more people to visit the town centre.

“Adrenaline Escape will certainly do that, the commitment and creative vision of the owners, Stuart and Daniel, has made for a truly unique and immersive experience, there’s no doubt it will draw people into Wigan centre.”

Wigan Council recently launched a new framework setting out the foundations for long-term redevelopment in the town centre.

The new plan, coined, Strategic Regeneration Framework, details how a residential, leisure, office and retail offer can be delivered.

Becca Heron, director for economy and skills at Wigan Council said: “Adrenaline Escape is a great example of how we can utilise town centres for social reasons.

“Supporting Stuart and Daniel with their new business demonstrates our commitment to diversifying our current provision by including leisure options in the town centre and giving people another reason to visit our town centre in the evening.

“We look forward to watching Adrenaline Escape grow and will continue to work with businesses to make Wigan a great place to visit. We hope to see more providers taking up space in The Galleries soon.”

Adrenaline Escape is now taking bookings for May onwards, visit www.adrenalineescape.co.uk for more information.