Wigan factory evacuation: Everything we know so far

Hundreds of workers were evacuated from a Wigan food factory last night after an ammonia leak.



Here's what we know so far about the incident:

Engineers on site this morning

Read more: Huge evacuation at Wigan factory after gas leak



Emergency crews were called to Bakkavor Meals (formerly Hitchen Foods) in Ince at 6.35pm yesterday evening, after ammonia flooded the premises.

As many as 30 emergency vehicles raced to the scene and evacuated 230 workers from the factory.

Staff were treated at the scene for the effects of the ammonia, and 10 people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters isolated the leak and the air quality was tested by monitoring systems. Experts were quick to reassure those living and working in the area that there were no causes for heath concerns.

The site being assessed this morning

Engineers are now investigating how the gas leak occurred.

Bakkavor Meals have been contacted for more details.