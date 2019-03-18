Wigan family in new TV nightmare

An outraged Wigan dad has accused a nationwide computer company of flouting the rules of his insurance and warranty policies, leaving the family without a television for the third time running.



Daran Hall, from Marsh Green, has had three TVs in two and a half years after each appliance packed in just months after getting them.

The 51-year-old dad-of-four, who recently sent back the third television, says he has been told he will have to wait 21 days for the latest despite his £6 monthly cover guaranteeing a replacement.

“These policies mean nothing,” he said. “I have a receipt saying I have a seven-day repair promise and they are not honouring it at all.

“It broke on March 6, I’ve got one person saying I’ll have to wait another five days, one telling me I will have to wait another 12. But it says in black and white, seven days.”

Daran and his wife Mary, who bought their first 55ins JVC television back in 2016, are growing increasingly frustrated with the unpredictability of both the product and the shop which sold it to them.

On this occasion, the appliance has a broken HDMI outlet and will not recognise the wi-fi router.

The couple, who have four children including five-year-old son Alan who lives with them, went to Curry’s at Robin Retail Park to try to speed the process up but failed.

“The company have said they are understaffed,” he said. “It’s one thing if it was under 12-month warranty.

“I got the new one back in October so it is well covered by the 12-month warranty.

“But on top of that I am paying an extra £6 a month which should be making me doubly covered.

“We have a five-year-old to contend with as well, who can’t play on his computer games now.”

The policy, which was given to Alan when he got his new TV, states that if a repair takes more than seven days , the customer can request a replacement.

“When we went into the shop, one staff member said he would have it fixed within an hour,” he said. “I said if you do that I will come to your house tonight and cook your tea. We were home within the hour and told it would be at least five days.”

Curry’s had not offered a response as the Post went to press.