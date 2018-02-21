Wigan fans in the money after cup shock

Bookies took a hit as Latics fans cashed in on their team’s FA Cup wonder win.

In fact 90 punters took Wigan-based Betfred for £100,000 alone after bagging the 350-1 shot of the home side beating Manchester City 1-0 and that the goal would be scored by Will Grigg.

The odds on a 1-0 win were 40-1 and 12-1 that the Northern Ireland hero would be first on target.

And there were five optimistic borough-based fans who backed Grigg to score first AND Wigan to beat the team that was in the driving seat to make history by winning the quad – Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and EFL Cup - by that single goal.

And so the fortunate five who each had £10 on Grigg first goal and 1-0 for the home side result picked up a whopping £3,500 each!

Martin McCahery was among the Latics faithful celebrating his team’s famous FA Cup fifth round knock-out of the team widely regarded as being the world’s best just now.

The 18-year-old part-time supermarket customer service desk worker and college student won £1,775 from two bets totalling £7.50.

He said: "We beat City in the 2013 FA Cup final and also in the quarter finals the season after so we’re a bit of bogey side.

"I was sure if we were to win it would be 1-0 – and that Grigg was the only one going to score. I got £4 on the scorecast and £3.50 on the 1-0 result.

"I was at the DW stadium and saw it all unfold," said lifelong Wigan fan Martin, of Wigan Road, Atherton.

"It was a fantastic feeling, just brilliant. I’m taking my driving test next week and I can put it towards a car...or at least cover my insurance!"

Betfred boss Fred Done said today: "I have already paid out on City winning the Premier League before Christmas, which is obviously well in the bag now - and they are favourites to win the EFL Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.

"City are also in the driving seat in Europe, having beaten Basel 4-0.

"But, as was proved at Wigan, anything can happen in the FA Cup.

"They might have had 82 per cent possession, but the only stat that counted was how many times the ball hit the onion bag! I really did think City were going to land the quad, and it is remarkable that they should come up unstuck at a League One club.

"Wigan of course as Martin reminds us, beat City in that famous FA Cup Final in 2013. The cup may have its critics, but after Rochdale held Spurs and now this, the famous old trophy is alive and kicking!"

Mr Done added: "It was a tremendous result for Wigan, and I just wish the debate would be all about their success rather than the unsavoury pitch invasion or the referee’s decision to send off Fabian Delph.

"This result will for certain act as a spur to City to go for the treble. We are 9-2 that they complete that, having been 125-1 back in August."