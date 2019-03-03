Wigan farmers help to rescue man with suspected broken leg

Farmers helped the emergency services to rescue an injured man stranded in the dark.

Gillian Morris, who runs Latham House Farm on Latham Lane, Kitt Green, saw several police cars and ambulances park nearby just before 8pm on Saturday.

Jimmy and Gillian Morris, with sons Tom and Andrew pictured in 2016 with members of The Bell Greenbelt Development Group protesting against plans to build in the area

Emergency services had received reports a man, possibly a runner, had broken his leg.

He was thought to be somewhere near a neighbouring farmer's field, close to the back of the farm and a subway to St Peter's High School, but the area was dark, muddy and inaccessible by ambulance.

Mrs Morris' husband Jimmy and 18-year-old son Tom offered to use their Land Rover to look for the man.

She said: "My son and husband went in a Land Rover and trailer up the track because the ambulance couldn't go on the field because it would get stuck.

"They put him on a trolley and on the trailer and took him to the ambulance."

Meanwhile, Mrs Morris contacted neighbouring farmer David Ishmail, who opened his gate onto Spring Road so the man could be loaded onto the ambulance.

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment.

Mrs Morris said: "They were really pleased they could help. It's fortunate they were in and they could assist as best as they could.

"With being farmers, we are the fourth emergency service - people often say that about us because we help."