Wigan fire warning: Waste is a real hazard

Hindley fire crew has urged the council to tidy up Brecon Close, in Platt Bridge, following a series of small fires set in wheelie bins and piles of waste.

The team said that an increasing amount of litter in the area is becoming a “problem”, which could lead to more serious blazes in the future.

Mounting waste outside one property in Scafell Grove off Brecon Close

Mark Anderson, watch manager for Hindley, said: “Several properties in the area seem to have a problem with waste for some reason.

“It is a health hazard and it is also becoming a fire hazard.

“One place in particular has waste piling up outside the kitchen window.

“If that was to catch fire it would make its way inside the house within minutes.”

On Tuesday, May 7, the team was called to reports of a wheelie bin on fire.

At the scene they found a row of wheelie bins lined up close to a flat windows, one of which was ablaze.

“We don’t know how the fire started, whether it was deliberate or not,” added watch manager Anderson.

“We would however advise people to make sure any waste material is put in the bin and that the bin is kept away from the property where possible.

Luckily the fire hadn’t damaged the flat.

“We spent around 20 minutes dealing with the fire but around 40 minutes extra because a lot of the area was unsafe.

“We gathered evidence and gathered addresses to pass onto the council.

“This is being treated as a matter of priority but it is definitely worth reiterating the advice to people.

“Residents need to dispose of their waste in a timely manner.

“If this is becoming an issue they can speak to the council. There are solutions if rubbish is becoming a problem for whatever reason.”

The town hall confirmed that it has received a warning from the Hindley crew.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of this issue and will work with our contractor to visit site and ensure all of the rubbish is removed. As part of The Deal it is vital that all residents, including those in council properties do not litter and dispose of their waste responsibly.”