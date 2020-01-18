Wigan firefighters had two hoax calls to house fires in one night

Firefighters rushed to two reports of house fires in Wigan overnight - only to discover they were hoax calls.

A warning has now been issued to remind people about the risks and the waste of resources when crews receive malicious reports.

Nigel Shepherd, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "It was two different areas. We had an incident just over the back of the station area in the early hours of the morning where we got reports of a bedroom fire.

"On attendance to the property, there was nothing going on and the occupants didn't know anything about it. We chased it up with our control and they tried to contact the caller but they didn't answer.

"We had another in Aspull at about 9pm which was the same thing. Our control tried to contact them and they didn't answer when we tried to get further details."

It is thought the two hoax calls were not linked, but it is a concern as it has been some time since crews in Wigan have received such reports.

As they believed they were attending house fires, two engines from Wigan and one from Hindley attended each incident.

Mr Shepherd said: "There are three appliances not available for anyone else with a real incident. I don't think people realise when we are on the roads at high speed, it's putting people at risk."

Earlier this month, Wigan Today reported that time-wasters had made hoax calls to Wigan firefighters on at least 85 occasions over the past five years.

Read more: Hoax calls to 999 slammed by fire crews in Wigan