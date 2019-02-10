Wigan firefighters rescue dog from house blaze

Wigan fire services were called on to rescue a dog from a fire at a home in Manchester.



A fire crew from Atherton were called to the scene at 2.30am this morning after reports of a blaze in the kitchen and hallway of a home on Quarry Pond Road, Worsley.

Two adults and a child were able to escape the house unharmed before firefighters arrived, however a dog was still inside the detached house.

Farnworth and Atherton fire crews entered the building using four breathing apparatus, a ventilation fan and a thermal image camera to save the dog.

They then tackled the flames using three high-pressure hoses.

No injuries were sustained to the three residents or the dog as a result, however the house was left uninhabitable.