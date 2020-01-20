Wigan firm launches eco friendly wet wipes

A Wigan firm has launched a wet wipe which they claim is eco friendly.



Nice-Pak say their new product is the “ultimate in plastic-free baby wipes with fully recyclable packaging”.

The launch coincides with the company introducing a series of pledges, which include encouraging its customers to choose sustainable alternative products.

This marks the latest stage of proactive development by the company, which has a huge base at Westwood Park, to deliver responsible sustainability as a strategic aim.

Its new brand features plastic-free wipes, a pre-biotic 98 per cent water formula and, significantly, 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

The baby wipes are skin pH neutral as well as dermatologically tested and approved by paediatricians.

They are less harmful to the planet and help protect skin while maintaining its natural protective barrier and healthy balance.

To produce the packaging the team worked closely with material suppliers to develop both film and resealable labels which, together, can be recycled through existing facilities for carrier bags.

The company will also report annually on its customers’ ‘Do Not Flush’ compliance. This underlines its long-term commitment to the agreed industry labelling code of practice and actively encourages consumers to dispose of wet wipes appropriately.

Michael Staton, Nice-Pak International CEO, said: “We wanted to take our sustainability efforts to the next level through a series of significant commitments which will apply to our businesses across the globe.

“Our product development programme reflects the fact that we are fully aligned with customers and consumers on the global significance of environmental issues.

“In Europe, the launch of the wet wipes demonstrates the progress we are making in bringing these principles to life.

“This unique combination of materials from sustainable sources, natural ingredients and recyclable packaging is the result of creativity and determination by our team to ensure we lead the sector in care for the environment.”