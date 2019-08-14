Wigan flat completely destroyed by 'smoking materials' blaze

A first floor flat went up in flames after "smoking materials" sparked a fire in the early hours of the morning.



Firefighters from Wigan and Hindley fire stations spent more than three and a half hours putting out the fire after being called to a property in Hector Road, Marsh Green, at around 4am today (Wednesday, August 14).

Fire crews tackled a flat blaze in Wigan overnight

The fire was so large that Wigan crews could already see the smoke when leaving their station at the Saddle junction.

Firefighters reported that the fire had been sparked by an ashtray of "smoking materials" such as ash and cigarettes, which were not completely put out, and may have fallen over onto the floor.

The flat's occupant escaped unharmed, having been alerted to the flames by his smoke alarm.

Four engines and four hydraulic platforms were used to douse the flames from outside, while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and carrying water jets made their way inside the s smoke-filled building to fight the damage from inside. They left around 7.30am.

No other properties were damaged during the incident.