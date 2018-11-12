Wigan food hygiene ratings: latest results

The latest round of food hygiene inspections has taken place across the borough, and the results are in.

Inspectors visited 109 food serving businesses across the borough in September, and 43 of them achieved the highest possible rating of Five, or ‘Very Good’, a percentage of 39.

The Holts Arms, Billinge

Just over a quarter (26 per cent) of eateries scored a Four - including Happy Hong which hit headlines last month over controversial footage of raw chicken being left out in the open behind their premises.

There were also 26 establishments treading the middle ground with a rating of Three.

At the other end of the scales, two venues were scored Zero, the lowest possible rating, the Holts Arms in Billinge and Freddy’s Chicken and Pizza in Leigh.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Happy Hong

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

The Dog and Partridge, Wallgate

Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2018:

Standish Tandoori, Standish

FIVE:

All or Muffin, 1 Albion Street, Leigh

Brewers Fayre - Wheatlea Park, Warrington Road, Wigan

Bridgewaters, 41 St Helens Road, Leigh

Buttyful, 61 Market Street, Hindley

Caffeina, Pennington Hall Park, Pennington Avenue, Leigh

Compass (Job Centre plus), 2-10 Windermere Road, Leigh

Daisy Cake Delights, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Dog and Partridge, 26 Wallgate, Wigan

Domino’s Pizza, 23 Market Street, Standish

DW Stadium Catering, Loire Drive, Robin Park

Elaines Cakes & Buffets, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Garswood House, Wentworth Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Haigh Hall Cafe, Copperas Lane, Haigh

Iceland, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Jordans Fish & Chips, 10 Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Kitt Green Chippy, 228a City Road, Wigan

La Sentidos Loca, 14 Market Street, Wigan

Lisa’s Butty Box, 47 Scot Lane, Aspull

Listers Butchers, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Little Foxes Wigan, Billinge Road, Highfield

Lyndhurst, College Street, Leigh

Maries Cafe, Clayton Street, Wigan

MetroFresh (Douglas Valley Nursery School), Turner Street, Wigan

MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I, Wigan Street, Platt Bridge

MetroFresh Leigh Central School, Windermere Road, Leigh

MetroFresh St Cuthberts Rc Junior & Infant, Thorburn Road, Norle

New Wing Lee, 47 Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge

Oasis Cafe, Turner Street, Wigan

Playpals Childcare Ltd, Thomas Street, Hindley Green

Playpals Childcare Ltd, Kildare Street, Hindley

Richmond House Nursing Home - HC-One, Mitchell Street, Leigh

Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Orrell

Shakerley Community Centre, 8 Cumberland Avenue, Tyldesley

Starbucks, 506 Scot Lane, Wigan

The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli, 111 Bradshawgate, Leigh

The Coffee Stop at Railway Road, 23 Railway Road, Leigh

The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar, 6 Church Street, Orrell

Tippings Arms, 115 Poolstock Lane, Wigan

Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan

Wang’s Chinese Takeaway, 13 Orrell Road, Orrell

Wok’s Cooking, 111 High Street, Golborne

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh

Yates, 9-13 Lord Street, Leigh

FOUR:

Ashwood Residential Home, 1 Liverpool Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Beijing House Chinese Restaurant, 98 Liverpool Road, Hindley

Birchall’s, 11 Union Street, Leigh

Bradshawgate Cafe, 60 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Brian Boru Club, 55-57 Bryn Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Bumblebees at St Pauls, Warrington Road, Wigan

Chaus, 26 St Helens Road, Leigh

East Lancs Mobile Catering Company, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority

Firs Lane Chippy, 66 Firs Lane, Leigh

Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton

Frances Celebration Cakes, 15 Somerset Avenue, Tyldesley

Fresh Choice, 1 Wilcock Street, Wigan

Fresh Choices, 213 Warrington Road, Wigan

Gulshan, 175 Manchester Road, Ince

Happy Hong, 44 Bell Lane, Orrell

Kilhey Court Hotel, Chorley Road, Standish

Our Lady Immaculate Primary School Playgroup, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Peters Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway, 196 Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

St George’s Central CE Nursery, Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley

St Johns Pre School, St John Street, Wigan

St Peter’s Pavilion, Hurst Street, Hindley

Standish Cricket Club, Green Lane, Standish

Subway, 45 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Super Booze Mini Market, 114 Etherstone Street, Leigh

T&T Sargeant, 57-59 Leigh Road, Leigh

The Coffee Shop, 3 Fleet Street, Pemberton

The Trawlerman, 6 Woodhouse Drive, Wigan

Wigan Rugby Union Football Club, Wingates Road, Haigh

Wigan Youth Zone Canteen, 1 Parsons Walk, Wigan

THREE:

Atherton Fish Bar, 119a Car Bank Street, Atherton

Bap, 28 Standishgate, Wigan

Bruccianis, The Galleries, Wigan

Clunans, New Market Street, Wigan

De Niros, 118 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

England & Sons, 216 Upholland Road, Billinge

Health Shack, 121 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Home to Roost, 62 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge

Kebab King, 86 Wigan Lane, Wigan

Kings Amusements, 32-36 Standishgate, Wigan

Krunchy’s Chicken, 79 Railway Road, Leigh

Mama Pizza, 77 High Street, Golborne

Market Snack Bar, 7 Stanley Street, Tyldesley

New Lodge Pre School, New Lodge, Swinley

North West Roller Sports, Bolton Road, Atherton

Olympic Fish & Chips, 125 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Pizza Bar, 3 Tyldesley Road, Atherton

Pizza Hot, 53 Spa Road, Atherton

Pomodoro, 32 St Pauls Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

Ray Fisher & Sons Meats, 121 Warrington Road, Leigh

Standish Tandoori Ltd, 20 Pole Street, Standish

Taphouse, 119 Market Street, Atherton

Tastie Fillings, 104 Darlington Street East, Wigan

The Off Licence, 88 St Helens Road, Leigh

The Pavilion, Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan

Wonder Wok Chinese Takeaway, 276 Billinge Road, Wigan

TWO:

Kirk Off Licence, 41 Kirkhall Lane, Leigh

Only Foods and Sauces, Wallwork Road, Astley

Spring Deer Restaurant, 176-178 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Top Nosh, 122a Elliott Street, Tyldesley

ONE:

Anika Indian Takeaway, 46 Wigan Lane, Wigan

NN Brothers Ltd, 4-4a Chantry Walk, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Pemberton Stores, 12-14 Bulteel Street, Wigan

Pizza Pier, 77 King Street, Leigh

Tandoori Pot, 5 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

ZERO:

Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh

Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge