Wigan food hygiene ratings: latest results

The latest round of food hygiene inspections has taken place across the borough, and the results are in.
Inspectors visited 109 food serving businesses across the borough in September, and 43 of them achieved the highest possible rating of Five, or ‘Very Good’, a percentage of 39.
Just over a quarter (26 per cent) of eateries scored a Four - including Happy Hong which hit headlines last month over controversial footage of raw chicken being left out in the open behind their premises.
There were also 26 establishments treading the middle ground with a rating of Three.
At the other end of the scales, two venues were scored Zero, the lowest possible rating, the Holts Arms in Billinge and Freddy’s Chicken and Pizza in Leigh.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of November 2018:
FIVE:
All or Muffin, 1 Albion Street, Leigh
Brewers Fayre - Wheatlea Park, Warrington Road, Wigan
Bridgewaters, 41 St Helens Road, Leigh
Buttyful, 61 Market Street, Hindley
Caffeina, Pennington Hall Park, Pennington Avenue, Leigh
Compass (Job Centre plus), 2-10 Windermere Road, Leigh
Daisy Cake Delights, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority
Dog and Partridge, 26 Wallgate, Wigan
Domino’s Pizza, 23 Market Street, Standish
DW Stadium Catering, Loire Drive, Robin Park
Elaines Cakes & Buffets, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority
Garswood House, Wentworth Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Haigh Hall Cafe, Copperas Lane, Haigh
Iceland, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Jordans Fish & Chips, 10 Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Kitt Green Chippy, 228a City Road, Wigan
La Sentidos Loca, 14 Market Street, Wigan
Lisa’s Butty Box, 47 Scot Lane, Aspull
Listers Butchers, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Little Foxes Wigan, Billinge Road, Highfield
Lyndhurst, College Street, Leigh
Maries Cafe, Clayton Street, Wigan
MetroFresh (Douglas Valley Nursery School), Turner Street, Wigan
MetroFresh Holy Family Rc J & I, Wigan Street, Platt Bridge
MetroFresh Leigh Central School, Windermere Road, Leigh
MetroFresh St Cuthberts Rc Junior & Infant, Thorburn Road, Norle
New Wing Lee, 47 Woodnook Road, Appley Bridge
Oasis Cafe, Turner Street, Wigan
Playpals Childcare Ltd, Thomas Street, Hindley Green
Playpals Childcare Ltd, Kildare Street, Hindley
Richmond House Nursing Home - HC-One, Mitchell Street, Leigh
Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Orrell
Shakerley Community Centre, 8 Cumberland Avenue, Tyldesley
Starbucks, 506 Scot Lane, Wigan
The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli, 111 Bradshawgate, Leigh
The Coffee Stop at Railway Road, 23 Railway Road, Leigh
The Old Bank Coffee & Wine Bar, 6 Church Street, Orrell
Tippings Arms, 115 Poolstock Lane, Wigan
Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan
Wang’s Chinese Takeaway, 13 Orrell Road, Orrell
Wok’s Cooking, 111 High Street, Golborne
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh
Yates, 9-13 Lord Street, Leigh
FOUR:
Ashwood Residential Home, 1 Liverpool Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Beijing House Chinese Restaurant, 98 Liverpool Road, Hindley
Birchall’s, 11 Union Street, Leigh
Bradshawgate Cafe, 60 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Brian Boru Club, 55-57 Bryn Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Bumblebees at St Pauls, Warrington Road, Wigan
Chaus, 26 St Helens Road, Leigh
East Lancs Mobile Catering Company, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority
Firs Lane Chippy, 66 Firs Lane, Leigh
Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton
Frances Celebration Cakes, 15 Somerset Avenue, Tyldesley
Fresh Choice, 1 Wilcock Street, Wigan
Fresh Choices, 213 Warrington Road, Wigan
Gulshan, 175 Manchester Road, Ince
Happy Hong, 44 Bell Lane, Orrell
Kilhey Court Hotel, Chorley Road, Standish
Our Lady Immaculate Primary School Playgroup, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Peters Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway, 196 Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
St George’s Central CE Nursery, Lancaster Avenue, Tyldesley
St Johns Pre School, St John Street, Wigan
St Peter’s Pavilion, Hurst Street, Hindley
Standish Cricket Club, Green Lane, Standish
Subway, 45 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Super Booze Mini Market, 114 Etherstone Street, Leigh
T&T Sargeant, 57-59 Leigh Road, Leigh
The Coffee Shop, 3 Fleet Street, Pemberton
The Trawlerman, 6 Woodhouse Drive, Wigan
Wigan Rugby Union Football Club, Wingates Road, Haigh
Wigan Youth Zone Canteen, 1 Parsons Walk, Wigan
THREE:
Atherton Fish Bar, 119a Car Bank Street, Atherton
Bap, 28 Standishgate, Wigan
Bruccianis, The Galleries, Wigan
Clunans, New Market Street, Wigan
De Niros, 118 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
England & Sons, 216 Upholland Road, Billinge
Health Shack, 121 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Home to Roost, 62 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge
Kebab King, 86 Wigan Lane, Wigan
Kings Amusements, 32-36 Standishgate, Wigan
Krunchy’s Chicken, 79 Railway Road, Leigh
Mama Pizza, 77 High Street, Golborne
Market Snack Bar, 7 Stanley Street, Tyldesley
New Lodge Pre School, New Lodge, Swinley
North West Roller Sports, Bolton Road, Atherton
Olympic Fish & Chips, 125 Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Pizza Bar, 3 Tyldesley Road, Atherton
Pizza Hot, 53 Spa Road, Atherton
Pomodoro, 32 St Pauls Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
Ray Fisher & Sons Meats, 121 Warrington Road, Leigh
Standish Tandoori Ltd, 20 Pole Street, Standish
Taphouse, 119 Market Street, Atherton
Tastie Fillings, 104 Darlington Street East, Wigan
The Off Licence, 88 St Helens Road, Leigh
The Pavilion, Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan
Wonder Wok Chinese Takeaway, 276 Billinge Road, Wigan
TWO:
Kirk Off Licence, 41 Kirkhall Lane, Leigh
Only Foods and Sauces, Wallwork Road, Astley
Spring Deer Restaurant, 176-178 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Top Nosh, 122a Elliott Street, Tyldesley
ONE:
Anika Indian Takeaway, 46 Wigan Lane, Wigan
NN Brothers Ltd, 4-4a Chantry Walk, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Pemberton Stores, 12-14 Bulteel Street, Wigan
Pizza Pier, 77 King Street, Leigh
Tandoori Pot, 5 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
ZERO:
Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh
Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge