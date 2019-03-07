Wigan fund-raiser's joy at meeting Duchess of Cambridge

A Wigan fund-raiser said it was a "dream come true" to meet the Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the North West.



Andrea Bellamy, 31, arrived in Blackpool at 9am yesterday to get a good spot and was rewarded with a two-minute conversation with the Duchess.

Mrs Bellamy raised £1,250 in a skydive last summer for Place2be, a children’s mental health charity, who Kate is the patron for.

She said: “It was a dream come true to meet her.

“I told her about how I lost a close family member to suicide last year and how important it is to get early intervention.

“She said she was sorry and I thanked her for everything that the charity is doing for mental health.”

It is not the first time that Mrs Bellamy has met a member of the Royal family.

On her fund-raising page, she states: "I met Prince William the day before the Royal Wedding and thanked him for all the work they have done, and told him about my sky dive for Place2be... he said his wife would be thrilled!"