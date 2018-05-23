Wigan fund-raisers limber up for Race For Life

Hundreds of fund-raisers will pull on their trainers in Wigan today to join the fight against cancer.

The popular Race For Life will begin at Haigh Woodland Park at 7pm as Cancer Research UK returns to the beauty spot for the 18th year.

More than 700 women, including cancer survivors and people taking part in honour of a loved one, have signed up to tackle the 5km course.

There is still time to take part as registration will be available on the evening.

Five-year-old cancer survivor Victoria Calland, from Swinley, will officially start the event, before taking on the course herself.

She was just three when doctors confirmed in June 2016 she was suffering from embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma after they found a tumour in her bile duct.

After undergoing treatment, including proton beam therapy in the USA, she is now in remission.

Participants will be running or walking through the park to support the charity and it is hoped a total of £47,500 will be raised for Cancer Research UK.

