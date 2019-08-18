Wigan gearing up for Tour of Britain visit

The UK’s biggest road cycling race hits the roads of Wigan in September, and residents are being urged to show their support.

The 2019 Tour of Britain will pass through the borough on its final leg on Saturday September 14, with some of the biggest and best names in men’s cycling setting off from Altrincham on a 165km route that will rattle through Haigh, through to Hindley before leaving the borough via Atherton and Tyldesley on their way to the finish line in Manchester city centre.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will be offering several guided rides to Haigh Woodland Park to mark the tour, departing in time to watch the stage go through the area.

Organisers also hope the day will be a chance to inspire people of all ages to take up the sport.

On its social media page, Inspired Wigan said: “Road cycling is one of the easiest sports to support in the world! It’s free to watch and right on your doorstep. With the race broadcast to more than 120 countries this is the perfect chance to show the world just how great Wigan is!

“Bring your flags and homemade banners down to cheer on the riders as they pass by.

“We want Wigan to show the biggest support of any of any borough in Great Manchester as the race passes through. If you live on the route why not decorate the front of your house for the occasion?

“Organisers of The Tour Of Britain are once again holding a Land Art Competition through the tour.

“We want to see schools, clubs, communities, businesses, landowners and teams to showcase Wigan’s creativity by producing eye catching land art for the day.

“Passing TV helicopters and camera crews will be looking out for your master pieces along the route, so rain or shine, let’s show Wigan at its most creative and colourful!”