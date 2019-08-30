Wigan gets ready to give the Tour of Britain riders a big welcome

The countdown is on for Britain’s biggest professional cycling race to come to Wigan next month and residents and businesses are being urged to give the riders a massive welcome.

On Saturday September 14, the internal sporting event will travel through Haigh, Aspull, Hindley, Hindley Green, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley.

This year the final stage of the 2019 OVO Energy Tour of Britain will take place in Greater Manchester. The 165-kilometre route will start in Altrincham and travel through all 10 Greater Manchester boroughs before finishing in Manchester city centre on Deansgate.

The race will pass through Wigan borough between 2pm and 2.30pm.

And residents are being encouraged to get out on the roadside and watch the world’s top cyclists in the thick of the action.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the UK’s most prestigious cycling event to the borough.

“We’d love residents and businesses to show their support and give the riders a warm Wigan welcome as they cycle through our communities.

“As we invest in cycling infrastructure across the borough we hope the event will inspire and encourage more people to get on their bikes.”

Pete Burt, managing director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles said: “Having the Tour of Britain come though the borough is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to showcase Wigan to the rest of the world not only a great place to cycle, but to visit and live too.

“The Tour riding right past Haigh Woodland Park has presented us with a wonderful opportunity to host a day which truly celebrates cycling.

“We look forward to seeing people of all ages enjoying the tour and taking the opportunity to get on their bikes, get back into cycling or give it a go for the first time”