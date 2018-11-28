Wigan golf club driving ahead with plans to remodel course

Plans for extensive remodelling work at a golf course which has been the subject of a long-running dispute have been submitted.

West Lancashire Borough Council is considering applications by Serco to carry out large-scale work at Beacon Park Golf Club near Up Holland.

The proposal is for the driving range to be remodelled to accommodate a footgolf facility and for changes to be made to the first hole green and the second hole tees.

The developers also want to create a mound and re-profile the land alongside the first fairway, remodel the ground between the first and final challenges on the 18-hole course and carry out associated landscaping work.

Beacon Park has been the scene of bitter rows for years after Serco was permitted to dump large amounts of landfill waste on parts of the site.

This led to a massive dispute between golfers, backed by West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper, and Serco along with West Lancashire Borough Council.

The developers say the proposal will attract more young golfers to the site and offer new facilities for members, which the club has wanted to do since 2011.

The report concludes: “The site is located within the green belt, but the provision of outdoor recreations is seen as appropriate development and the design strategy

undertaken seeks to preserve the openness of the green belt in this area in what is already an undulating landscape used as a golf course.

“The proposed development would accord with the local plan, servicing the existing community and continuing to provide an outdoor sports and recreation facility.”

The developers say the work does not include putting up any new buildings on site.

The footgolf course would require lowering existing contours, creating new footpaths and vehicle access, building steps and gates and installing a boundary fence.

For more information visit https://pa/westlancs.gov.uk/ and search for application number 2018/1164/FUL.