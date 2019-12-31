Wigan golf club raises concerns over housing development

A golf club has “strenuously” objected to a housing development which they fear will cause a health and safety risk to its members.

Hindley Hall Golf Club has lodged an objection to planning proposals which have been submitted to the town hall to build nine houses on land at Hindley Hall Farm, following the demolition of existing buildings such as barns and stables.

But the golf club fears that the development, which will be built close to its clubhouse at Hindley Hall, will create a strain on the area and its infrastructure, and has vowed to use “all resources at our disposal” to oppose the plans, should they get the green light.

The objection, written by club secretary Ian Rimmer and published on Wigan Council’s planning portal, said: “Hindley Hall GC formally and strenuously object to the above outline planning application for the following headline reasons.

“Health and safety - Additional traffic along the access road would dramatically increase the risk of accidents to, our members, casual walkers and any residents that would occupy any proposed new houses.

“Construction traffic in particular would increase the risk to all users of the road.”

The statement continued: “Access road - The present access road we believe is limited to the use of the Golf Club and two other farms, we have continued to maintain the first 200m (approx.) at some considerable cost.

“Without substantial investment the road surface and its foundation could not sustain any increase in traffic volume and in particular heavy construction traffic.

“The access to and from Hall Lane would also we believe need to be modified again at considerable cost and result in some of the golf clubs land being destroyed or altered. We would not find this acceptable.

“Services - We do not believe that there are sufficient services in place to serve any increase in the number of users on the proposed development.

“There is no main sewer and the golf club would object to any disruption caused by any attempt to increase alter the existing infrastructure.

“The golf club would not consider selling any of its land in order to accommodate any additional services provision.

“Please note that our overriding objection will always be one of Health and Safety and we will employ all resources at our disposal to oppose any proposed development.”

Full details of the application can be viewed at planning.wigan.gov.uk and using the reference code A/19/88302/LB