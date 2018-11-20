Wigan grandad remembered with emotional charity walk

Loving family members have raised a bumper amount for Wigan health services with a charity event in tribute to a much-missed grandad.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s Three Wishes fund is now £1,600 the richer thanks to the fund-raising efforts of Ernie Bolton’s relatives.

Ernie's granddaughters Lucy, Ellie, Katie, Jess and Alex

Ernie’s loved ones decided to give the trust cause a boost because of the support they received from its coronary care team, and as Ernie had lived in Wigan and worked in Leigh for the most of his life.

The Standish 79-year-old, who used to work down the mines, died in April this year.

Despite the dull weather 70 people took part in a three-mile-walk along the canal in Chorley and through Duxbury Park in Ernie’s memory and to raise money for the hospital that treated him.

Following the walk, the participants, including Ernie’s extended family, his three children and eight grandchildren, went back to Ernie’s daughter Becky’s house in Chorley for a bake sale and a raffle in the hope of raising even more funds.

Walkers brave the elements

Becky said; “My family and I would like to express our deep gratitude and thanks to every single member of the coronary care department at Wigan Infirmary.

“The doctors, nurses, domestics, health care assistants all showed my dad and my whole family nothing but genuine kindness and compassion during the most devastating time of our lives.

“Emotions were high on the day with lots of tears from everyone involved all in the knowledge that Ernie would have been so proud of the community and his family coming together in his memory and to raise an amazing £1,218.”

Fund-raising manager Janet Pennington thanked everyone involved for their efforts saying: “As a charity we are always so grateful for the fund-raising that people do to help us ‘do more for our patients’ at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh.

“The story behind this fund-raising is a wonderful example of a community coming together in memory of a gentleman that touched the lives of many.

“Rebecca and her family did a wonderful job and the incredible amount they raised will make a real difference to patients in cardiology and coronary care.”