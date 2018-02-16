Wigan grandma's farewell message on TV

A Wigan grandma’s final messages to her family will be broadcast on TV as part of a ground-breaking and moving programme.



Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) patient Linda Banks is featuring in the episode of Sky One show My Wonderful Life screened on Thursday.

Linda, who died last March aged just 57, worked with the programme makers to record her last messages and make special arrangements for loved ones.

Viewers will see lifelong friends and those whose lives Linda touched given unexpected surprises after her death, with the programme going from Wigan’s nightclub Chaplin’s to the Isle of Wight.

In what is sure to be a tear-jerking moment her children Steven, Tom and Sarah will listen to their mum speak about the importance and joy of family life.

Produced over three years and narrated by Julie Walters, the team behind My Wonderful Life hope to break taboos about dying and show the importance of legacy after people have died of life-limiting illnesses.

And staff at the Hindley-based charity were delighted to be involved.

Former teacher Linda, who was cared for by specialist nurses at home and also enjoyed services at the hospice’s Kildare Street headquarters, spotted a note about the programme on one visit to WLH.

Alan Baron, WLH chief executive, said: “My Wonderful Life is a fascinating concept and one which I think will touch many people. I’m so pleased that something as simple as putting up a notice has resulted in such as special experience for Linda and her family.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the series and Linda’s episode in particular.”

The programme is at 9pm on Thursday on Sky One.