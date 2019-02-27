Wigan grassroots teams fear they could be "outpriced" by national sport scheme

A Wigan football team has been dealt a second major blow after the council revealed plans to install gated artificial pitches on their grass playing fields.



Wigan Cosmos, which plays at William Foster’s Playing Fields in Ince, has learnt that its homeground could be taken over following a new £200m national initiative from the ‘Parklife’ project.

The club, which is still reeling from a mindless attack last week during which a gang of yobs broke into and trashed its changing rooms, has spent years improving the pitches to bring them up to the “highest possible standard”.

Planning applications for two hub sites, at the Ince ground and Laithwaite Park in Wigan, have now been published on the council website.

The programme is a national scheme whereby councils, local football leagues, the Premier League, the FA, the government, the Football Foundation and Sport England work in partnership to address the issue of “poor pitch quality”.

The Parklife hubs will have two or three full-sized floodlit 3G artificial grass pitches, changing rooms and clubhouse facilities for community sports clubs and car parking.

It is understood by the Wigan Post, that Cosmos fans, parents and members are “devastated” by the news that they could be forced to move from the very home they have worked hard to improve over the past several years.

The team has spent thousands of pounds on equipment to bring the pitches up to the “highest possible standard”, to now be told that they will be replaced with artificial grass pitches.

The Cosmos community has also been raising money to build their own clubhouse at the site, which will now have to be put on hold.

Another concern is that the grassroots teams could be “outpriced” from the area, with no indication of pitch pricings coming from the town hall to the teams.

Local sporting clubs are fearful that an increase would see the pitches laying unused in the “deprived” area, and youngsters unable to play where they once could.

But councillors have praised the initiative, saying that it will “raise playing standards and opportunities”.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for resources, finance and transformation, said: “To be part of the Parklife programme generates a great opportunity for the borough to get the very best sports facilities for our communities which can be used the whole year round.

“The hubs will support our aims to improve health and increase physical activity among all ages to widening access to sporting activities to all. As part of The Deal we want everyone in

Wigan Borough, regardless of age, gender or level of ability, to feel able to engage in sport and physical activity.”

