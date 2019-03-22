Wigan gridlocked as traffic diverted off shut motorway following lorry crash

Wigan is gridlocked this morning after traffic was diverted off the M6 which was closed following a lorry crash.

There is transport chaos on the borough's roads as drivers heading north were told to leave the motorway at junction 25 at Marus Bridge.

Other news: M6 to remain closed for hours between junctions 25 and 26 after lorry crash



Motorists are now being advised to stay away from the Ashton and Bryn areas if possible.

Drivers are being forced to make their way through Wigan to junction 26 at Orrell to rejoin the M6, putting enormous pressure on the highway network during the school run and morning commute.

Drivers have been told to expect delays of at least 40 minutes.

The M6 is expected to be closed for several hours between junctions 25 and 26 following the accident involving a lorry.

Police initially closed one lane of the northbound carriageway but then decided all four lanes would have to be closed.

Ambulances have attended and accident investigators are also at the scene.