The Mayor of Wigan, Councillor Sue Greensmith and her consort Allen Greensmith, visited a charity boot camp at the JD Gym at the weekend.

The event was held to raise for the #doitforloui charity which was set up by Emma and Gavin Aspinall to teach infant swim survival.

The charity was set up in memory of their son Loui who drowned while on holiday.

More than 60 fitness fanatics paid £5 per head for the session.

Also pictured is Darcy Aspinall, aged 11, far right.