One of the events at Run Wigan Festival has become a victim of the weather.



Organisers were forced to scrap the half marathon which had been due to start at 9.30am on Sunday.

However, the 5k event at 10.15am and the family mile at 12.30pm are still going ahead.

Anyone who was schedule to tackle the 13.1-mile challenge is welcome to take part in the shorter events.

For more information visit runwiganfestivals.co.uk