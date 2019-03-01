Wigan health assistant's thanks for treatment

A Wigan hospital health care assistant has dedicated her time to raise money for its in-house good cause after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

Tracey Gee, 45, from Highfield, raised £9,500 to give back to the Trust in the form of its Three Wishes charity, after receiving treatment at Wigan Infirmary.

In August 2016, Tracey heard the life-changing news that she had breast cancer and, following a lumpectomy in both her right breast and upper arm, Tracey also had to have five months of chemotherapy and 21 sessions of radio therapy.

She described her time throughout each session as a very draining and tiring time.

“The most upsetting thing was losing my hair,” described Tracey.

After surgery, performed both times by Surgical Consultant, Mr Amar Deshpande, Tracey was keen to raise as much money as she could to give back to three different charities.

Family and friends of Tracey’s attended a breast cancer event night, at Wigan’s DW Stadium to raise money in October 2017. In total, over 350 people came to support the great cause, as well as Tracey

And the fund-raising didn’t stop there. Alongside 20 other family and friends, Tracey then took part in a 5k neon walk, at Salford Quays, Manchester, to help towards raising money, and held a cake sale at Leigh Infirmary with patients, staff and relatives buying sweet treats.

Tracey, who has worked at Leigh Infirmary as a HCA for 13 years, has now been back at work for just over a year and said she feels fantastic.

“I just wanted to raise the money, to give back for what they have done for me, they have saved my life” said Tracey.

Mr Deshpande said; “It’s brilliant, the way Tracey has dealt with everything and the money she has raised is more than brilliant. It is certainly a bonus for our team and will help us out a lot.”

With the money raised Tracey was able to contribute towards the purchase of equipment for the theatres and Christie Cancer Centre at Wigan.

This included two digital cameras, which allows surgeons to take pictures of patients straight away, instead of them waiting a couple of weeks, and a pair of loupe magnifying glasses, costing £1,800, to assist surgeons when carrying out laser treatment.