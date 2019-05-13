Wigan heart surgery patient leads epic charity hike

More than 50 Wiganers took on an epic hike in aid of the charity that supported their friend in the aftermath of open-heart surgery.



The 54-strong group hiked 20km from The Moorgate Inn in Aspull to Rivington Pike and all the way back, in aid of The Ticker Club, an association of ex-patients who have undergone some form of open-heart surgery or other cardiac procedures at Wythenshawe Hospital.

Manny Flores reaches the summit

The hike was the brainchild of Manny Flores, an Aspull resident who himself underwent a major open-heart operation last year.

On his fund-raising page, Manny said: “It was a massive shock and came out of the blue.

“It came about after visiting the out of hours GP with a sore throat, who after further examination then discovered a murmur on my heart.

“Following tests showed that I had a bicuspid aortic valve which was causing severe aortic regurgitation and a dilated aortic root.

“On February 26 2018 I underwent replacement of the aortic root and ascending aortic valve.”

He added: “I decided as I lay on my bed in the critical care unit with drips and tubes sticking out of my body that I needed something to aim for and at the same time thanking all my family and friends who have been so important to my recovery.

“Over the next 12 to 18 months my aspirations will be to attempt runs over five and 10km, then build myself up to a half marathon then hopefully will be in shape to attempt the full marathon.”

Manny’s sister-in-law Kelly said: “We just wanted to raise money for The Ticker Club to gibe back what they’d done for him.

“They’ve given him a lot of support since it happened.

“Manny has always done a lot for the community, he’s always done stuff around Aspull.”

She added: “It was very hard!

“It was tough, especially because we all had backpacks full of bits.

“But it was worth it! But I don’t think anyone could walk properly the day after!”

Donations can still be made to Manny’s fund-raising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MannyFlores