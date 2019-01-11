Wigan heart transplant dad to be remembered with charity evening

A Wigan dad who died after receiving a new heart will be remembered at a charity evening exactly 12 months after he had the transplant.

Dave Hughes was only 32 when he died in Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, five years after he was told he would not survive without a new organ.

The dad-of-one waited almost five years for a new heart finally undergoing the operation on February 23, 2018.

Sadly, due to complications from the surgery and several infections, Dave had to be fitted with a Berlin Heart – a machine to keep his heart going.

After a long and arduous battle, he made the brave decision to switch it off, and died on May 8 surrounded by his family.

His wife Louise, who married her sweetheart in a moving ceremony at his hospital bedside, has campaigned endlessly since meeting Dave to try to raise awareness of organ donation.

The 25-year-old, who is bringing up the couple’s two-year-old son George, has taken part in numerous public appearances to tell Dave’s story, and is now hoping to raise money for the same hospital who tried to save her husband’s life.

Louise said: “The 23rd of February marks a year since Dave got his call at 11.20 in the morning. We were out walking with George in the woods.

“Even though things didn’t go to plan we are still grateful every day for Dave’s donor.

“All the money raised will go to the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association.

“This charity helps families like ourselves who are going through this journey.”

Louise is also hoping that the event will continue to inspire people to sign the organ donor register.

Dave’s charity do will take place at The Village on the Green at Aspull from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 and the price includes a meal and entertainment.