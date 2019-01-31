Wigan high-rise fire risk alert

Wigan’s high rise tenants have been urged to take precautions to stop fires in their flats, as post-Grenfell Disaster work continues.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service say simple steps can be taken for residents to prevent fires breaking out, and to know what to do if there is a blaze in their flat or in their block.

This includes testing smoke alarms once a week, keeping doorways, hallways and communal areas free from clutter and reporting any obstructions, taking care when cooking and smoking, and making sure electrical appliance are turned off when not in use and not overloading plug sockets and extension leads.

Tony Hunter, Assistant Chief Fire Office, said: “Living in a high-rise block doesn’t mean you are at any more risk from fire in your home, but it does mean that you need to consider your own fire safety and how a fire in your home could impact on other residents in your block. Now the new year is well underway, this is a good time for residents to declutter the doorways and hallways inside your flat, check smoke alarms and make sure electrical items are in good working order. Residents can also request a free Safe and Well visit by contacting us on 0800 555 815.

He added: “High rise residents should also make sure they know the emergency procedures for their building in case of a fire elsewhere in the block, which should be provided by their landlord or building management company.”

Fire safety work, which includes the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding and plans to retrofit sprinklers, is underway on local authority and social landlord owned blocks across the city-region.

And last October, as part of a Greater Manchester-wide project, Wigan Council proposed that all authority-owned high-rise residential blocks in Wigan town centre should be fitted with sprinkler systems next year, following the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Chair of the High Rise Taskforce, Paul Dennett said: “We taken swift action to reassure residents living in high rises across the region are safe in their homes.” For more information visit www.manchesterfire.gov.uk or call 0800 555 815.