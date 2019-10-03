Wigan home damaged after large lorry blaze

A large lorry fire which broke out in the borough this afternoon has damaged a neighbouring family home.

Hindley fire crews were called to the incident on Twist Lane in Leigh at around 14.40pm today (Thursday).

On arrival they found the vehicle, which was full of washing machines, well alight.

The flames had caused charring to the window frames and smoke had seeped into the property.

Watch manager Luke McDiarmid, said: "Luckily the residents had a working smoke alarm which alerted them to what was going on so they were able to get out.

"Smoke alarms are so important for this reason."

Firefighters fought the flames and were able to clear the smoke from the home so the residents could return.

The cause of the fire is unknown but not deliberate.

They also conducted a Safe and Well Visit that found adequate smoke alarms in the property.

For more information about the free visits go to www.manchesterfire.gov.uk/staying-safe/what-we-do/safe-and-well-visit/