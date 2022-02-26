Wigan homes evacuated and three arrested as suspicious chemicals found

During a search of the property officers located a suspicious item and the suspicious chemicals.

Officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service are currently carrying out an assessment of the chemicals. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are also due to attend the scene to carry out an assessment.

Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act. They remain in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.

Suspicious chemicals were found at a house in Wigan this morning after officers executed a warrant at an address on Vulcan Road

Superintended Mark Kenny of GMP's Wigan district said: "Following the discovery of these items this morning we swiftly moved to ensure those within the vicinity are kept safe and a small evacuation of nearby properties is currently underway.

"I fully understand the concern this will cause for the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we don't need believe there to be any wider threat to the public. We are in close liaison with officers from GMFRS whilst they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation has purely been carried out as a precaution.

"We have three men in custody for questioning and detectives are currently carrying out all available lines of enquiry. I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22."