Wigan horror crash boy rallies in hospital

The condition of an 11-year-old schoolboy hit by a truck outside his Wigan school has improved.

The unnamed pupil of St Catharine's CE Primary in Scholes had been critically ill in the intensive care unit of Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since the home-time collision on Monday afternoon.

But while his condition remains serious, police have now delivered an updated report from doctors that it is no longer life-threatening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Scholefield Lane shortly after 3pm to reports that the youngster had been in collision with a flat-bed truck.

The extent and nature of his injuries have not been disclosed although firefighters at the scene told Wigan Today that he had suffered injuries to his upper body.

The North West Air Ambulance airlifted the casualty to the Merseyside hospital while the road remained closed for several hours as accident investigators worked at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police have said they do not need to appeal for witnesses because the crash was captured on CCTV.