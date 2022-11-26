Greater Manchester Police were called at around 1:30am this morning (Saturday) to a serious collision on Warrington Road in Ince, Wigan.

A police spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man, the rider, suffered life threatening injuries and 28-year-old man, the passenger, sustained minor injuries.

Warrington Road, Ince, close to where the crash took place

“It is believed the two on board were on an off-road motorcycle that lost control on a bend before colliding with a kerb with no other vehicles involved. They were heading in a northerly direction to Wigan from Platt Bridge.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and the rider was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a critical condition. A person who is believed to be the pillion is assisting officers with their enquiries.”

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the accident during the early hours as well as the motorcycle through the evening to get in touch to help their investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to and before the collision took place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 260 of 26/11/22.