Wigan house collapse: Police, air ambulance and fire brigade at scene of incident in Old Lane Shevington

Emergency services remain at the scene after part of a house collapsed in Wigan.

By Andy Moffatt
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:52 pm

It is not known whether there were any injuries following the incident in Old Lane, Shevington.

Witnesses say part of the gable end of the property has collapsed.

This image of the house collapse in Wigan has been widely shared on social media

Police and ambulance were outside the building for much of the afternoon.

Wigan Today has contacted emergency service and North West gas service provider Cadent for further details.

