Wigan house collapse: Police, air ambulance and fire brigade at scene of incident in Old Lane Shevington
Emergency services remain at the scene after part of a house collapsed in Wigan.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:50 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 5:52 pm
It is not known whether there were any injuries following the incident in Old Lane, Shevington.
Witnesses say part of the gable end of the property has collapsed.
Police and ambulance were outside the building for much of the afternoon.
Wigan Today has contacted emergency service and North West gas service provider Cadent for further details.