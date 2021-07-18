Crews were called to Old Lane in Shevington to reports of a house collapse.

They found that a large part of the gable end of the building had fallen into a neighbour's driveway and were told a person was missing.

This image of the collapsed gable end of the a house on Old Lane, Shevington, has been widely shared on social media

Firefighters cleared the debris by hand and managed to rescue the missing person, who was taken to Wigan Royal Infirmary..

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said: "At 2.24pm this afternoon GMFRS were called to a home on Old Lane, Shevington, Wigan, where it was reported that part of a house had collapsed into a neighbour’s driveway. A few minutes later we received a further call that a person was missing and could be trapped under the rubble.

"Upon arrival firefighters found one person trapped and unresponsive. Firefighters dragged rubble from the partially collapsed building by hand to recover the trapped person before assisting North West Ambulance Service treat the patient and prepare them for transport to Wigan Royal Infirmary."

Police remain at the scene.