Wigan housing scheme wins award

A housing scheme for young Wiganers has scooped a top gong for its commitment to helping young people get the best start in adulthood.

Young people from Wigan’s Coops Foyer were celebrated at The Galactic Awards in late January for their determination, perseverance and willingness to give themselves a great start to adult life.

Coops Foyer Wigan wins Galactic Award

Organised by Your Housing Group which runs the foyers, the awards were held at the stunning Storyhouse in Chester and welcomed 120 guests for a glitzy afternoon, recognising the young people who have shown particular progress over the last twelve months.

Six awards were handed out; Reach for the Stars, The Big Bang, The Sky’s The Limit, Solar Eclipse, Infinity and Scheme of the Universe, which was awarded to Coops Foyer, which is located in Chequers Street.

Partners and staff from all four foyers, as well as the nominated young people, were in attendance for the celebration.

Andy Ward, Young People Services Manager for YHG, said: “This is our first official awards ceremony for our young people and we could not be prouder of every single one of our residents.”

The foyers offer temporary supported accommodation specifically designed for young people aged between 16 and 25 years old who have left care, don’t have parental support or need extra help to overcome a tough time in their lives.

Andy added: “Many who come to live with us have been experiencing homelessness for some time, and these schemes give them a chance to excel through an Advantaged Thinking approached, helping them gain new skills, whilst living in a safe and friendly environment, giving them the chance to build confidence and self-belief for the next stage of their lives.”

There are four foyers; Verve Place in Warrington, Coops Foyer in Wigan, Ravenhead Foyer in St Helens and Bridge Foyer in Chester. The aim of these supported housing schemes is to give young people purpose, whilst teaching them the skills they need to progress to further education or employment.

All sites are owned and managed by Your Housing Group and everyone who is offered a home there, must agree to a learning contract in return for their accommodation, which, on average, involves a 10-and-a-half month stay.

Coops Foyer has 24 self contained flats in the centre of Wigan for young people aged 16-25 who are having housing problems. Call 01942 593724 to find out more.