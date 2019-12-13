Wigan hub plan hailed by business chiefs

Business chiefs have hailed the decision by a global firm to commit to keep Wigan borough as its base for another 10 years

3P Logistics has just opened a state-of-the-art 55,000ft sq retail distribution centre on the South Lancs Industrial Estate at Ashton.

The new facility means that the company can operate on a 24-hour basis, boosting its delivery options and creating new job opportunities.

Council bosses have welcomed the company’s long-term commitment as an example of how the borough is ideally placed for businesses.

Diane Elebert Morgan, regional manager with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “I’m delighted to see this investment in the borough.

This long-term commitment shows what a great place Wigan is to do business.”

The new facility and lease renewal means that the company will be able to create at least 20 new jobs in the next 12 months, which will be across various departments of the firm, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local people.