Wigan hygiene ratings: Latest results

The Food Standards Agency has dished out its latest batch of scores on the doors to Wigan eateries following another month of hygiene inspections.
Inspectors scrutinised 85 food serving establishments across the borough in June, handing out top marks to 30 of them, with the Five star ratings counting for up to 35 per cent of the overall scores.
There were 21 businesses given a Four rating - just under 25 per cent - while 18 were deemed worthy of Three.
Towards the bottom end, five places scored Two and 11 received the second-lowest rank of One.
No premises were given the dreaded Zero score for the month.
The Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2019:
FIVE STARS
4Sweet Moments, Private address
Appleby Court Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road, Wigan
As Sweet as Honey Cakes and Balloons, Brown Street North Leigh, Barney’s, Arcade Street Wigan
Bray Foods Ltd, Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common
Busy Bees, Walkden Avenue, Wigan
Cambian Tyldesley School, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Dinky Donuts, Nangreaves Street, Leigh
East Leigh Labour Club, Butts Street, Leigh
Grand Holdi, Ann Lane, Tyldesley
Highfield Grange Pre-School, Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley
Hindley All Saints CE Primary School, Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley
Holly Tree Preschool & Trackers, St James Road, Orrell
Landgate Mini Market, Yewdale Road, Ashton
Lime House, Newton Road, Lowton
Lynn’s Carvery, Spinning Gate, Leigh
Mere House Day Nursery, Roman Road, Ashton
Merlin Ice Cream Van Nangreaves Street, Leigh
P G’s Diner, West Bridgewater Street, Leigh
Spinning Slots, Spinning Gate, Leigh
Squirrels Montessori School, Cook Street, Leigh
St Paul’s Parish Hall, Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Sweet Dreams Bakery, Private address
Tap n Barrell, Jaxons Court, Wigan
Thai Food Store, Warrington Lane, Ince
The Bailiff Bar, King Street West, Wigan
The Lounge, Bradwell Road, Lowton
Westleigh Convenience Store, Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Winstanley Tennis Club, Hall Lane, Billinge
Worthington Lake Care Home, Chorley Road, Standish
FOUR STARS
Astley & Tyldesley Luncheon Club, Manchester Road, Astley
Bakkavor Meals, Dobson Park Way, Ince
Deniros, Market Street, Hindley
DFC Catering, Beech Walk, Leigh
Heron Day Nursery, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
Higher Folds Chippy, Richmond Drive, Leigh
Hindley Green Methodist Church, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Honey Bear Day Care, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Jah-Jireh Nursing Home, Springfield Road, Beech Hill
Joe’s Bar, Arcade Street, Wigan
Leo’s, Wigan Lane, Wigan
McColls, Car Bank Street, Atherton
Miami Pizza, Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club, Winstanley Road, Billinge
Parsonage, Leighbrook Way, Leigh
Popworld, King Street, Wigan
Redmans, New Market Street, Wigan
Texaco Service Station, Leigh Road, Leigh
The Britannia, St Helens Road, Leigh
The Leigh Baker, Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Wigan News, Market Place, Wigan
THREE STARS
Best in Best, Railway Road, Leigh
BM Wholesale Foods, Worthington Way, Wigan
Bread Basket, New Market Street, Wigan
Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Abram
Dave’s B+B Off Licence, Spa Road, Atherton
Familial Pizzeria, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Fatbird, Wallgate, Wigan
Frankie’s Chicken and Pizza Bar, Elliott Street, Tyldesley
GG Convenience Store, Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Happy Fish, Warrington Road, Ince
Hogans Bar, Railway Road, Leigh
Leigh Catholic Association Club, Bond Street, Leigh
Lucky House, Devon Road, Tyldesley
McTucky’s Ltd, Market Street, Hindley
Premier Express, Woodhouse Drive, Wigan
Rigalettos, Loire Drive, Robin Park,
Tom’s Pantry and Jims Kitchen, Poolstock, Wigan
Wok Chinese Takeaway, Elliott Street, Tyldesley
TWO STARS
Bargain Brand Foods, Kilshaw Street, Pemberton
Computer Cakes, Warwick Road, Atherton
Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh
PRM Poolstock, Poolstock, Wigan
Yummylicious Foods, New Market Street, Wigan
ONE STAR
Cactus Pizza, Market Street, Atherton
Carlo’s Pizzeria, Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Chinese Kitchen Tyldesley, Stour Road, Tyldesley
Costcutter, Derby Street, Atherton
D’Lish Abram, Warrington Road, Abram
Katies Cafe and Sandwich Bar, Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Les & Pols Bread & Cakes (Arthurs Bread & Cakes), Spinning Gate, Leigh
Lynn’s Diner, Chapel Street, Leigh
Route 66, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Santorini Greek Food, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Spar, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley