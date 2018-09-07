Wigan hypnotherapist says 'you can live a life free from pain'

A hypnotherapist says she hopes to relieve Wiganers’ agony with the help of an innovative new pain relief therapy.



Caroline Dawe is offering a new cutting-edge therapy that helps those suffering to “think your pain away”.

Hypnotherapist Caroline Dawe in her office

The hypnotherapist, based at the Wigan Investment Centre, will be offering the complimentary pain management sessions next week, in support of International Pain Elimination Day.

Caroline said: “When I had this therapy done for myself, I thought it was too good to be true. But it’s amazing for other people not to have to take painkillers or be in pain all the time. My reason for taking part in the charity day is to give something back to our community in way of offering my therapy services and time for free.

All I ask is for a donation to UNICEF. I want to show people that there can be a life free from pain.”

Explaining the unique sessions, she went on: “It’s not hypnotherapy, it is using the power of your subconscious mind to release that negative energy.

“I show my clients how to get in touch with the subconscious mind through a series of questions. We work to release whatever is behind the pain, and ask your body to let it go. A lot of people are sceptical about hypnosis, it worries them. But this isn’t hypnotherapy, this is a hands-off procedure, with no physical work done.”

She added: “Pain has a purpose when it relates to a new injury or problem. It gives us the urgency to deal with an issue, relevant to how much of a problem it is.

However, once we have had a proper medical diagnosis and the tissues are healed, or will never heal, and no more can be done except pain relief, that’s when S.T.E.P.S (Subconscious Therapeutic Elimination of Pain Signals) can help – even when nothing else can.”

Sessions will last for around 30 minutes and are suitable for those suffering from chronic pain issues such as arthritis, sciatica, back and joint problems, old accidents and more.

The sessions will take place at Wigan Investment Centre between 2pm and 5pm on Friday, September 14th.

Contact Caroline on 07585 033890 or via her website here in the first instance to confirm suitability.