Wigan ice cream firm helps set new world record

A Wigan ice cream business helped to set an extraordinary record.



KJs Ices, which delivers around Worsley Hall, Norley and Marsh Green, joined 83 other vans to complete the first Guinness World Record for an ice cream delivery convoy at Wychwood Park in Crewe.

Laura celebrates the record

The company has been running for around eight years but co-owner Laura Hesketh says that the challenge was one of the most “fun” experiences they have had so far.

“It was really amazing,” the 35-year-old said. “One van came all the way from Belgium and there were vans from all over Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“There were 85 vans in total but one broke down halfway round so there are 84 vans who completed it.

“The world record officiators were there and they had stewards closing off the roads so no one could break the chain.”

In order for the record to be official, the vans were not allowed more than 10m apart at any point during the two-mile drive.

“It was so much fun,” said Laura - who owns the business with husband John. “We were all chiming throughout so no wonder people came out to see what all the fuss was. At the end of it we drove through the housing estates, all the residents came out with their kids and were videoing it. It was just brilliant.

“The atmosphere was great, there wasn’t a single person with a frown on their face. Everyone was waving and all the children were smiling. It was a real buzz.

“It was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity, I don’t think they will be doing it again for a long time so we are really glad we joined in.”

The idea was born after bosses of ice cream manufacturer Whitby Morrison decided to turn their annual meeting into a world record attempt.

“We have this get-together every year in the ice cream world,” said Laura. “The organisers wanted everyone to come in their vans this year and this was a way of encouraging them.

“It’s not like we have even beaten an old record, we have actually made a new one.”

Laura and Johnamed their business KJs ice cream after their children Kate, two, and John, three. As well as touring the streets the couple also rent the van out for occasions like weddings and charity events.