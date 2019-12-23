Wigan Infirmary boosted by neonatal printer donation

Parents and babies on Wigan Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit can now benefit from a generous donation of a camera and printer which will capture each new-born’s first photo.



Jayne West, along with her colleagues Molly Bowden and Gwen Hayes, who work at Bargain Booze, have fund-raised for the third year in a row as a thank you for the care received by Jayne’s grandson while he was a patient on the unit.

The trio, from the store on Wigan Road, Bryn, donned fancy dress costumes on Halloween and collected an amazing £778 in donations.

At the request of staff on the unit, some of the money has been used to purchase a camera, printer and photographic paper which will enable the team to take photographs of the babies for their neonatal passports – a tool to record the baby’s journey through the unit.

The remainder of the money will go towards the WWL’s Three Wishes Charity Babies and Children fund.

Jayne said: “We decided to raise money for the unit as a thank you for the care my grandson received. The staff were all amazing and I can’t praise them enough.

“My grandson was discharged from the Neonatal Unit in October 2016, so each year we base our fund-raising on a Halloween theme.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for their willingness to wear their fancy dress costumes and help with fundraising for a cause that is close to my heart.

“I would also like to thank Kerry and Paul Walker the owners of the shop who make a generous donation every year, all of the customers and our friends and family for their kind donations”.

Julie Armstrong, Senior Nurse and Neonatal Unit Co-ordinator said: “I would like to thank Jayne, her colleagues and all who donated, which has enabled us to purchase the camera equipment that will benefit all of our patients and families on the unit.

“The remaining money will go into the WWL charity’s Three Wishes Fund for Babies and Children.

“We are always purchasing specialist equipment needed to care for our babies and this kind contribution will help in supporting that.

“We are always very grateful for donations to the unit and the fact that we are remembered fondly at what is often a very stressful and upsetting time for parents.”