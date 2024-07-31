Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Infirmary was put on high alert to receive people caught up in violent disorder which broke out in Southport last night in the aftermath of Monday's brutal stabbings.

Merseyside Police blamed the far-right English Defence League for whipping up the ugly disturbances which erupted following a vigil for three girls killed in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday.

Posts on social media from last night revealed that Wigan Infirmary was put on "major incident alert" as a result of the violence.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport on Tuesday evening.

In one post on 'X', a woman said: "I’m currently at Wigan Infirmary A&E with my mum and we’ve been told it’s being used as one of the incident hospitals. Patients told to go home if they can to lower pressure when riot casualties come in."

To which another replied: "Sister is in Wigan A&E with my mum. Drs are asking patients if they can go home as it's been put on major incident alert due to what's happening in Southport."

The first woman then replied: "First yob already brought in with two police…"

Merseyside Police revealed that a total of 22 officers were injured during the violent protests – eight of them seriously – when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars set alight.

The violent protests followed hundreds of people taking part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

A spokesperson for WWL NHS Trust said: “Following recent tragic events in Southport earlier this week, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was alerted and put on Major Incident standby in line with our Major Incident policy to provide support, if required.

“This incident was stood down on July 31 with minimal impact to our Emergency Department. We would like to thank our patients, their loved ones and WWL staff for their support, patience and understanding during this time.”