Wigan Little Theatre finishes season with West End classic

Wigan Little Theatre is ending its current season with a show that has already triumphed in the West End and in cinemas.

And it’s a welcome return to Tracey Dawson who is directing Made In Dagenham: a show with a message about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what’s right which centres round the true-life events of the Ford sewing machinists’ strike of 1961.

The writer Richard Bean had already written nearly 20 plays when he wrote the mega hit One Man, Two Guvnors performed at WLT last season.

The show begins this evening and runs until July 27.

Tickets on sale now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

Or you can buy them from the box office 01942 242561 - open between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, Monday and Tuesday before and every night during productions.