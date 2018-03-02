Wigan Little Theatre to unveil striking new sculpture

The curtain is to go up on a new piece of artwork at Wigan Little Theatre.

It’s a sculpture celebrating drama in performance, entitled “The Play’s the Thing” which appropriately references both Hamlet and PG Wodehouse.

It’s the latest new feature for the thriving organisation which only recently opened a new bar area called Next Door.

The design is being kept under wraps until an unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

Theatre president Margaret Kinley said she wished to make a contribution to this enterprise and was advised to contact local sculptor Andrew Shaw with a view to canvassing possibilities.

He duly accepted a commission and in the many lively discussions and exchanges of ideas which followed, Ms Kinley said that he showed he was exactly the right person to carry out the project.

She said: “Andrew has created a striking sculpture of three figures, designed to convey something of the spirit of theatre in performance.

“While the figures are clearly contemporary, it is worth noting that they are standing on corbels which suggest classical architecture.

“They are, in fact, copied from the facade of the theatre and this suggests the unbroken link between the past and present which has always been important to Wigan Little Theatre.

“Surrounding the sculpture are the names of a representative selection of dramatists, all of whose works have been staged at WLT.”

Mr Shaw added: “My work is so exciting: it takes me from civic projects into educational settings and to developing with clients the kind of bespoke work which I’ve just completed for Wigan Little Theatre.

“It’s been fun working on it and getting to know how enthusiastic members are to enhance their theatre.”

WLT chairman Paul Dawson said: “We all want to thank Margaret for her fabulous gift and it will be cherished by us all.

“It’s a thrilling time to be part of WLT, which I’m sure is a sentiment expressed by so many members over the

years.

“We always appreciate all the time and effort of our members, and each new era brings in a new wave of expertise and enthusiasm.

“Older and longer-term members are always pleased to share the knowledge and love for the place.

“Our wonderful sculpture is a tribute to everyone entering our magic threshold, past, present and future.

“Thanks to member Neil Brogan for providing the surrounding graphics and to Mark at Laurel Ltd, for ensuring our prized artwork was safely installed.”

The theatre’s next play is the thriller An Audience with Murder which runs from February 28 to March 10.

For tickets ring the box office on 01942 242561 which is open between 7.30pm and 9.30pm before or during the production or anytime at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.