Wigan logistics hub planning application recommended for approval by council officers

Controversial plans for a massive logistics hub in Wigan have been given a major boost after the application was recommended for approval by council officers.

Civil servants have suggested the green light should be given to the proposal for Symmetry Park at junction 25 of the M6 ahead of the final decision being made by the planning committee next week.

Other news: Wigan magistrates jail man who was carrying a machete



Developers Tritax Symmetry, previously known as db symmetry, said dozens of businesses and residents have pledged support for the scheme, which it is claimed will deliver up to 1,200 construction jobs and a further 1,650 roles once in operation.

However, the plans have been strongly criticised throughout by other residents, particularly in the Winstanley area, along with Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, local councillors and environmental political activists and groups.

Tritax Symmetry launched the scheme, which involves the use of greenbelt land, more than a year ago, saying the logistics venue would bring in around £3m a year in business rates for Wigan Council’s coffers.

The development is also said to represent a constructino investment of £73m into the borough.

After receiving the thumbs-up from town hall employees the developer acknowledged there are still doubts lingering around the proposal but sought to allay some of the fears.

Tritax Symmetry director Andrew Dickman said: “While this is a scheme for people living across Wigan – with up to 1,650 jobs, training opportunities and increased revenue for the council with £3m a year in business rates – we also want to make sure we have a positive impact in the local community.

“We totally understand that people living closest to the site will have concerns about local impacts.

“Our planning application has looked in detail at all the potential environmental impacts and we believe we have a robust proposal.”

Tritax Symmetry says it is working with local employment and training groups to ensure the economic benefits are felt locally.

A local employment group has been set up with business organisations including the Wigan Forward Board at the Greater Manchester Local Enterprise Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce and training providers such as Proco NW and Wigan and Leigh College.

A local employment strategy has been put together to give job opportunities to borough residents, should councillors agree to pass the planning application.

Tritax Symmetry has also announced a community benefit fund of up to £144,000 for local causes.

This would be administered by a community fund panel made up of local stakeholders and in addition to any mitigation measures the planning committee could choose to impose.

Wigan Forward chairman Peter Rimmer said: “With year -on-year growth in online retail sales the demand for logistic sites across the North West is only going to increase.

“Across Greater Manchester we need to be taking advantage of opportunities such as Symmetry Park Wigan which can deliver thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of investment and business rates.”

However, throughout more than a year of developing and submitting the plans the logistics hub has faced severe criticism.

Campaigners against the massive buildings have responded with fury to the loss of greenbelt land in the scheme and the effect it would have on traffic and air pollution in the Winstanley area, while the developers’ claims of a jobs bonanza have been strongly questioned as well.

The planning committee will make its decision on January 14.