Wigan man arrested after 'large scale fight' at St Helens RL match

A Wigan man has been arrested after a mass brawl which followed Friday night's Warriors fixture against St Helens.



Police were called to the Totally Wicked Stadium just before 10pm on Friday August 31, to reports to "large scale fighting" outside the stadium following the Super League tie, which Wigan Warriors won 10-30.

A 55-year-old man from the Wigan area was arrested for Section 49 Assault and was taken to custody for questioning, and has since been released pending further investigation.

A 17-year-old man was treated by first aiders at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101, quoting 18200183460, so they can establish the full circumstances of what happened.