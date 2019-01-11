Wigan man caught drink-driving had a child in the car

A Wigan man has been slapped with a community order after admitting a string of motoring offences, including driving drunk with a child in his car.

Stefan Evans, of Gordon Street, Scholes, appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court to face five charges, one of which was driving while over the limit. Evans was arrested after driving drunk on Caroline Street with a child under the age of seven in his care.

The child was found in the front seat of the vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt, which led to another charge for Evans – to which he pleaded guilty.

As well as the driving offences, Evans admitted to using “threatening or abusive” words or behaviour.

He was also charged with obstructing a police officer, but this was withdrawn.

Magistrates sentenced Evans to a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also given 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £170 in court costs and was disqualified from driving for three years.